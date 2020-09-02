Keystone introduces long-term broker support measures

"We’re committed to ensuring our new processes are not just short-term solutions, but part of a longer-term plan to ensure we are consistently providing the best service possible."

Keystone Property Finance has launched a package of measures to support brokers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and in the long term.

The specialist buy-to-let lender is now accepting independent legal advice via video for UK or expat applicants who are applying via a limited company. The lender is also offering meetings between brokers and their local BDMs via video call, in addition to its telephone and email services.

Additionally, Keystone’s BDMs are further supporting brokers by reviewing all submitted cases to ensure they fit within the lending criteria before being passed through to the underwriting team.

With an increase in the use of technology during the Covid-19 outbreak, Keystone Property Finance is also working with brokers to ensure they and their clients’ personal data is as safe as possible from scams. The lender has put in place additional measures to ensure brokers are able to recognise any suspicious activity and has put together a clear step by step guide of what brokers and their clients can expect when signing key documents.

David Whittaker, CEO of Keystone Property Finance, commented: “We have been working hard over the past few months to ensure we can continue to support as many brokers as possible during this period of unprecedented uncertainty. Like many firms in the sector, we have had to change the way we work. We deployed a comprehensive contingency plan which has allowed us to continue to support brokers and their clients throughout the pandemic.

“As the mortgage market begins to bounce back, we’re committed to ensuring our new processes are not just short-term solutions, but part of a longer-term plan to ensure we are consistently providing the best service possible.”