Keystone launches summer specials

Keystone Property Finance has launched a new 'Summer Special' range of standard and specialist buy-to-let products.

The new products will be available alongside the lender’s current product range for loans between £350,000 to £1 million.

Rates for the new product range start from 3.09% for both two-year and five-year fixed rates and will be available on 65% LTV only.

David Whittaker, CEO of Keystone Property Finance, commented: “We have been working hard over the past few months to ensure we continue to support as many brokers as possible during a period of unprecedented uncertainty. As the mortgage market begins to bounce back, we’re pleased to be able to expand our range and offer competitive rates to help support buy-to-let landlords and their property portfolios.

“Through our new product range, we are aiming to provide landlords looking for larger loans with greater flexibility and choice, particularly as they look to capitalise on the recently announced stamp duty holiday. As we look to the future, we are committed to working with our brokers and their customers to ensure our products and service meets their needs through the pandemic and beyond.”