Keystone Property Finance hits £500m lending milestone

Keystone Property Finance has announced that it has completed more than £500m in buy-to-let loans since relaunching less than three years ago.

The specialist buy-to-let lender was founded in 2006 in partnership with Bradford & Bingley, before establishing funding partnerships with Aldermore and then Paratus AMC. It then remerged as a full in-house lender in September 2018.

Since returning to the market, Keystone has achieved a number of important milestones, including the launch of its first-ever securitisation, Hops Hill No.1 PLC, in January this year. In April it became one of the first lenders in the UK to launch a green mortgage range, which offers discounted product rates to landlords with a property that has an EPC rating of C or above.

David Whittaker, CEO of Keystone Property Finance, commented: “The last three years have been incredible, and I am really proud of everyone here at Keystone for all of the hard work they have put in to get us where we are today.

“I’d also like to thank our loyal brokers, who have stood by us every step of the way. Without their support the past few years would have been very different.

“We have achieved so much in a short space of time, including launching our first ever securitisation and an exciting new green mortgage range which is already proving extremely popular.

“But we are not finished there. We have a number of exciting products plans in the pipeline which we think brokers will love and which fill a genuine need in the market.

“As a specialist lender, we are proud to have hit £500m of completions in less than three years. But we are beginning to ramp up our lending significantly, meaning we hope and expect to complete the next £500m in an even shorter time period. Watch this space.”