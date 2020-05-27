FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Knowledge Bank enters API deal with Hodge

All the criteria information about Hodge’s products will now be available through its new website.

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2020
Nicola Firth Knowledge Bank
"This will help to ensure every mortgage application is one where the broker can prove their client fits the criteria required by Hodge without needing to pick up the phone for many cases."

Hodge has partnered with Knowledge Bank to provide brokers with criteria sourcing across its range of residential, later life and buy-to-let mortgages through its intermediary website.

Hodge launched its new website and portal at the beginning of May. The collaboration with Knowledge Bank means all the criteria information about Hodge’s products will now be available through the new website.

Brokers can carry a full search across a range of criteria either at initial search, during the process of getting a decision in principle, or at the application process.

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “We are so pleased to be able to provide Hodge with our API to power its criteria search. Together with its new intermediary website and portal they have provided brokers with a state of the art facility to search everything from its key documentation to criteria and complete a full application seamlessly. This will help to ensure every mortgage application is one where the broker can prove their client fits the criteria required by Hodge without needing to pick up the phone for many cases.”

Mark Evans, Hodge’s chief technology officer, added: “Knowledge Bank has been incredibly easy to work with and having access to their API feed has meant we can provide brokers with a comprehensive system that is seamless from end to end. The portal was designed to make it easier for brokers to access our growing range of innovative products and having Knowledge Bank’s easy-to-use criteria search on there has been a key part of this.”

