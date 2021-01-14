Knowledge Bank promotes Matthew Corker to operations director

"2020 was a big year for us in terms of growth and 2021 is set to exceed that in terms of both expansion and recruitment."

Knowledge Bank has promoted Matthew Corker to the position of operations director.

Knowledge Bank provides brokers with the ability to search over 120,000 criteria in seconds and in this new role, Matthew will be working on new developments to ensure the system provides brokers with everything they need.

This promotion is the latest move for Knowledge Bank which has expanded its team by 40% in the past twelve months.

Matthew Corker has over 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, specialising in financial compliance throughout his career. Joining Knowledge Bank in 2019 as lender relationship manager, he quickly became involved in projects covering all areas of the business from API integrations to product development.

In his new position, Corker will continue to play a key role in expanding relationships with lenders while managing the general day to day organisation of Knowledge Bank and overseeing existing and upcoming projects.

Founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, Nicola Firth, said: “Since joining Knowledge Bank, Matthew has played a key role in the development of both our criteria search system and the team. 2020 was a big year for us in terms of growth and 2021 is set to exceed that in terms of both expansion and recruitment. We have several exciting projects in the pipeline which Matthew and his team will be working on. These projects will further strengthen our position within the market as the market leading criteria search system and deliver even more much-needed innovation.

“As well as being a fully qualified adviser, Matthew’s extensive experience in the industry means that he brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. His understanding of both the requirements of lenders and brokers is second to none, making him perfectly placed to take on this role.”

Matthew Corker commented: “Being part of Knowledge Bank has been the highlight of my career so far. I have had the absolute pleasure of working with the most talented team of people I have ever met. The team consistently pushes the boundaries of our industry to make things easier and better for both brokers and lenders alike.

“During the past 18 months we have seen tremendous growth across all areas of the business. We launched the first ever joint product and criteria sourcing system when we partnered with Air Sourcing. We also rolled out our highly regarded and educational Criteria Clinics, which we will build on in 2021. Our free Covid-19 criteria tool, which we gave away to every mortgage intermediary, drew rave reviews from across the industry.

“We’ve got big plans here at Knowledge Bank and I’m honoured to be a part of such a forward-thinking and ambitious company.”