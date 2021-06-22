FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay cuts large HMO and MUFB rates

Rozi Jones
|
22nd June 2021
Buy-to-let lender Landbay has trimmed its large HMO and MUFB range by up to 0.20%.

Two-year fixed rate large HMO producrs now start at 3.69% up to 70% LTV and 3.79% at 75% LTV, while five-year fixes have been reduced to 3.89% and 3.99% respectively.

For large MUFBs, two-year fixed rates have been lowered to 3.69% at 70% LTV and 3.99% at 75% LTV, with five-year fixes available at 3.89% and 3.99%.

Landbay’s criteria for large HMOs is from seven to 12 bedrooms and large MUFBs is seven to 12 units.

Landbay’s managing director of intermediaries, Paul Brett, commented: “Demand for HMO and MUFB finance has been picking up over the past couple of years as experienced landlords build up and diversify their portfolios.

“These types of property are proving more attractive to landlords as they generate a higher yield than a single dwelling. This is being fuelled by high demand for shared housing and rented property.”

