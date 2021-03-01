FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay launches buy-to-let calculator

Rozi Jones
|
1st March 2021
calculator rates mortgage house
"We strive to provide better ways to buy-to-let, so we are constantly developing complex tech solutions to make intermediaries experience as simple as possible."

Landbay has launched a new buy-to-let calculator for advisers.

The calculator factors in the specific product, taking into account the type of property and whether the client is an individual or limited company, and gives the interest cover ratio (ICR) within seconds. The intermediary then has the option to submit for a decision in principle.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “Our intermediary partners and their satisfaction are vital to the continued success of our business. If they are not happy, we are not happy, and that is demonstrated by our excellent Trust Pilot rating. More and more intermediaries are using Landbay for the first time and so adding in a highly intuitive, product specific buy-to-let calculator, helps improve their experience.

”Key to our constant development is our constant communication with intermediaries. By talking to them and understanding their requirements, we can provide the best service possible. We strive to provide better ways to buy-to-let, so we are constantly developing complex tech solutions to make intermediaries experience as simple as possible.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.