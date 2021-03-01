Landbay launches buy-to-let calculator

"We strive to provide better ways to buy-to-let, so we are constantly developing complex tech solutions to make intermediaries experience as simple as possible."

Landbay has launched a new buy-to-let calculator for advisers.

The calculator factors in the specific product, taking into account the type of property and whether the client is an individual or limited company, and gives the interest cover ratio (ICR) within seconds. The intermediary then has the option to submit for a decision in principle.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “Our intermediary partners and their satisfaction are vital to the continued success of our business. If they are not happy, we are not happy, and that is demonstrated by our excellent Trust Pilot rating. More and more intermediaries are using Landbay for the first time and so adding in a highly intuitive, product specific buy-to-let calculator, helps improve their experience.

”Key to our constant development is our constant communication with intermediaries. By talking to them and understanding their requirements, we can provide the best service possible. We strive to provide better ways to buy-to-let, so we are constantly developing complex tech solutions to make intermediaries experience as simple as possible.”