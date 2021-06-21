FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay launches first green mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
21st June 2021
Specialist buy-to-let lender, Landbay, has launched its first green mortgage range.

All green products offer a 0.10% or 0.05% reduction against their non-green counterparts, depending on the property’s energy rating.

For properties with an EPC rating of A or B, five-year fixed rates start at 3.15% up to 65% LTV and 3.25% up to 75% LTV.

For properties with an EPC rating of C, five-year fixes are available at 3.20% up 65% LTV and 3.30% up to 75% LTV.

All green rates are available to properties that have been registered for over 24 months and come with a 1.5% fee.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, commented: “Properties being let by landlords are obliged to have at least an E rated EPC. However, the government has said it wants as many as possible to be upgraded to band C or above by 2030.

“We hope our green mortgage range will go some way to help achieving that goal and incentivise more landlords to consider adding energy efficient properties to their portfolio.”

