Mortgages

Landbay launches instant DIPs

A DIP now only takes two minutes as part of the paperless mortgage application to completion process.

Rozi Jones
|
23rd March 2020
Paul Brett
"Our product range revamp is necessary to cope with ongoing market conditions"

Landbay has introduced instant Decision in Principles to its application process.

Landbay used broker focus groups to test the system and recommend changes. The brokers also decided the order and flow that they thought the application process should go through.

Landbay is also refreshing its product range, stating that "all lenders have seen a change in the cost of funds in the past week", leading to a repricing across its buy-to-let range.

Landbay will continue to lend up to 75% LTV and up to £1m to individuals and limited companies across the whole range of mainstream and specialist cases including HMOs, SPV, MUFBs and other complex buy-to-let.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “We have spent many months designing and building our Decision in Principle and application process to be what we believe to be the best and most streamlined in the buy-to-let market. Brokers are the lifeblood of our business and so they were instrumental in the design of this, in order that we could deliver what they want in the way that they most need it.

“Our product range revamp is necessary to cope with ongoing market conditions and ensure that Landbay continues to be strong and steady in these challenging times. We believe in a hands-on approach to achieve the most appropriate outcome both for the broker and their client. Our aim is always to be the first port of call for specialist buy-to-let cases.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
