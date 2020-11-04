Landbay launches new five-year buy-to-let rates

"This will be very welcome news to intermediaries as it will help their clients to make the most of the burgeoning buy-to-let market."

Landbay has launched two new five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products available at 75% LTV.

The first of the new products is a standard five-year fixed rate at 3.55% with a free valuation and a maximum loan size of £525,000, available on properties up to £700,000. The second is also a standard five - at 3.55%, however it has a higher maximum loan of £1 million.

Landbay recently refreshed its product range and announced free title indemnity insurance on qualifying cases.

All new applications will also benefit from Landbay’s instant Decision in Principle which takes two minutes from start to finish.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “It is a testament to Landbay’s confidence in the buy-to-let market that we can continue to lower our interest rates once again. This will be very welcome news to intermediaries as it will help their clients to make the most of the burgeoning buy-to-let market. There is still strong demand from professional landlords who are taking advantage of the savings from the stamp duty holiday to increase their portfolios.

“The recent Bank of England statistics showed the housing market is hitting heights not seen since 2007 and buy-to-let properties are amongst some of the most solid investments available at the moment. Therefore, these new products, combined with our recent complete product refresh, two-minute DiP, FREE valuations and FREE title insurance, we expect to be a real help to intermediaries and their clients who are rushing to buy before the end of the stamp duty holiday.”