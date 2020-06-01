Landbay launches new range up to 75% LTV

"It is good to be able to support our loyal brokers and increase our range of mortgages, particularly with a 75% LTV product which we have received a huge amount of demand for."

Landbay has launched a new buy-to-let product range with a maximum LTV of 75%.

Rates on the new range start from 3.39% and Landbay will lend on both large and small HMOs up 12 units, multi-unit freehold blocks, and new build properties.

Landbay resumed its physical valuations last week and these are now available on all new buy-to-let applications.

All new applications benefit from Landbay’s instant Decision in Principle, launched at the end of March, which takes takes only two minutes from start to finish.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “It is good to be able to support our loyal brokers and increase our range of mortgages, particularly with a 75% LTV product which we have received a huge amount of demand for.

“It has been our aim throughout this challenging period to be a supportive force for brokers and to be a steady presence in the market. And, due to our diversity of funding we have fortunately been able to continue lending throughout the whole of the last two months. This range will now help to give something more to our brokers and their clients, who are keen to remortgage or keep investing in the buy-to-let market.”