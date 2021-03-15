FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay launches sub-3% five-year buy-to-let product

Rozi Jones
|
15th March 2021
Paul Brett
"This is the only five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgage for limited companies that is under 3%."

Landbay has launched a 2.99% five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgage which it says is currently the lowest available on the market.

The product is available up to 50% LTV on standard properties with loan sizes up to £1million.

Paul Brett, managing director of Landbay intermediaries, said: “This is the only five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgage for limited companies that is under 3%.

“This should be positive news for brokers and landlords as Landbay is at the forefront of driving down rates and making buy-to-let ever-more affordable at a time when landlords most need it to be.”

 

