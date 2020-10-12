Landbay partners with Primis

"A partnership between Landbay and Primis will benefit all Primis brokers who deal with specialist buy-to-let – particularly during this time of the stamp duty holiday."

Landbay has announced a new partnership with Primis Mortgage Network.

Primis brokers can now access Landbay’s range of mainstream and specialist buy-to-let mortgage products through its intermediary portal, which also offers a two-minute decision in principle.

Landbay's proposition caters for a wide range of cases, including portfolio landlords, first time landlords, HMOs, MUFBs, day one remortgages, limited companies and new build properties.

Primis’ broker network will also have direct access to Landbay’s underwriting team, post case submission as well as case tracking.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “A partnership between Landbay and Primis will benefit all Primis brokers who deal with specialist buy-to-let – particularly during this time of the stamp duty holiday. Borrowing from Landbay has been designed to be better, faster and more intuitive. We have combined cutting-edge technology with the human touch in the form of direct access to a highly experienced team who knows the market inside out.

“This partnership with one of the UK’s largest and most prestigious networks shows that Landbay is increasingly the go-to lender for brokers with clients who are buy-to-let landlords and investors. Our specialist sales and marketing team ensures the process of submitting a DiP, the first applications and the case through to completion is a smooth one, both for new brokers and those that have worked with Landbay before. We look forward to supporting Primis’ members with a service that is second to none.”

Toni Smith, chief operating officer at Primis, added: “At Primis, we aim to offer our intermediaries market-leading benefits and unique solutions to ensure they receive a world class service. Introducing Landbay to our lender panel is a fantastic way to give our members access to expert, competitive and innovative products combined with cutting-edge technology. This will help them to process applications more quickly and keep abreast of what is happening with their clients’ cases. The buy-to-let landscape is getting ever more complex, and we are continually striving to meet the evolving demands of our clients – Landbay is a fantastic partner to help us meet that goal.”