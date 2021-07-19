Landbay reduces rates and launches new MUFB first-time landlord range

"We constantly look to revise our range to make sure that it is highly competitive across every type of specialist buy-to-let mortgage."

Landbay has reduced the rates on its core product range by up to 0.24%.

Amongst the reductions are the lender's green buy-to-let mortgages which have been cut by up to 0.14% and now start at 2.99%.

In addition, Landbay has launched new products which include multi-unit freehold block (MUFBs) mortgages available for first time landlords starting from 3.49%. This joins the new HMO products for first-time landlords that Landbay launched last week.

Landbay has also launched new large loan 65% LTV five-year cashback products starting at 3.24%.

Paul Brett, Landbay’s managing director, intermediaries, commented: “We constantly look to revise our range to make sure that it is highly competitive across every type of specialist buy-to-let mortgage. With our new competitive green products, plus MUFB and HMO mortgages for first-time landlords, as well as an attractive standard and new build range, we believe that we have something for every landlord.”