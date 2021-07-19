FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay reduces rates and launches new MUFB first-time landlord range

Rozi Jones
|
19th July 2021
Paul Brett Landbay
"We constantly look to revise our range to make sure that it is highly competitive across every type of specialist buy-to-let mortgage."

Landbay has reduced the rates on its core product range by up to 0.24%.

Amongst the reductions are the lender's green buy-to-let mortgages which have been cut by up to 0.14% and now start at 2.99%.

In addition, Landbay has launched new products which include multi-unit freehold block (MUFBs) mortgages available for first time landlords starting from 3.49%. This joins the new HMO products for first-time landlords that Landbay launched last week.

Landbay has also launched new large loan 65% LTV five-year cashback products starting at 3.24%.

Paul Brett, Landbay’s managing director, intermediaries, commented: “We constantly look to revise our range to make sure that it is highly competitive across every type of specialist buy-to-let mortgage. With our new competitive green products, plus MUFB and HMO mortgages for first-time landlords, as well as an attractive standard and new build range, we believe that we have something for every landlord.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.