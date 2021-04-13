LDNfinance adopts OMS as primary tech provider

"The demand for, and value of, advice is rising and a growing number of intermediary firms are realising the importance attached to technology in meeting these demands."

One Mortgage System (OMS) has been adopted by LDNfinance as its primary tech provider.

OMS' end-to-end CRM system covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection.

The integration will allow LDNfinance to offer product sourcing without the need to rekey any data, plus access to OMS’s CRM system and full workflow solution.

LDNfinance brings together high net worth, residential, commercial, development and protection specialists to obtain funding and insurance solutions for their clients.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “2021 continues to be a challenging time for a variety of firms across the mortgage market but it’s great to see strong levels of momentum being maintained and huge volumes of business being written. Additional market complexity means that the demand for, and value of, advice is rising and a growing number of intermediary firms are realising the importance attached to technology in meeting these demands. LDNfinance clearly acknowledges this fact and we look forward to supporting them on their continued success and helping more of their clients receive the best solutions and terms for their circumstances.”

Anthony Rose, director and co-founder of LDNfinance, added: “As LDNfinance has continued on a path of rapid growth over the past four years, we needed to find a CRM that would allow us to continue to push forward with our long-term goals. We quickly realised that a standard ‘out of the box’ CRM wouldn’t be able to cater to the four distinct pillars of our business, and a more bespoke system was required.

"As soon as we connected with Neal and Dale at One Mortgage System (OMS), we knew we had found our match. Forward-thinking and technologically advanced, OMS is a bespoke mortgage platform created for mortgage experts by mortgage experts. We are very much looking forward to working alongside OMS to help streamline our business at LDNfinance.”