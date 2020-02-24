FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leeds BS cuts 95% LTV rates by 0.40%

Rozi Jones
|
24th February 2020
Leeds Building Society
"An end to the uncertainty around Brexit may have been a factor for some first-time buyers, and we’d also expect to see more market activity as we move towards spring."

Leeds Building Society has reduced rates on its 95% LTV mortgage by 0.40%.

The fee-free two-year fixed rate is now available at 2.84% and comes with a free standard valuation. It also benefits from a 1.25% discount at the end of the fixed rate period for a further three years.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our 95% LTV mortgage has been designed with first-time buyers in mind, and this latest rate reduction will be very appealing to those looking to get onto the property ladder this year.

With no completion fee, and free valuation as standard, we’re helping to keep costs down at a time when every penny counts for prospective homeowners.

“There have been some signs of increased activity in the UK property market in recent months. Some analysts have suggested that an end to the uncertainty around Brexit may have been a factor for some first-time buyers, and we’d also expect to see more market activity as we move towards spring.

“We understand the importance of affordable housing, which is why we’re always looking for ways to help buyers with smaller deposits, alongside Help to Buy and shared ownership mortgages, which complement our range of deals at higher LTVs.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.