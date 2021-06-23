FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Leeds BS enhances high-LTV mortgage range

Leeds Building Society
"The changes we’re making will assist those buyers with smaller deposits, so are ideally suited to people looking to take their first step onto the housing ladder."

Leeds Building Society has improved its higher-LTV mortgage offering.

The Society has launched a 95% LTV two-year fixed rate product at 3.65% with no product fee, and is also reducing its five-year fixed rate product at 90% LTV to 3.27%.

Both deals come with a free standard valuation and the five-year 90% LTV fixed product also comes with fees assisted legal services for standard remortgages.

Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s director of products, said: “We’re constantly reviewing and improving our mortgage range and the changes we’re making will assist those buyers with smaller deposits, so are ideally suited to people looking to take their first step onto the housing ladder.

“Our latest two-year fixed product comes with no product fee, which is an option first-time buyers may welcome as they look to minimise their upfront costs and keep money to cover the unexpected costs which inevitably crop up when you move into your first home.

“Our five-year fixed rate mortgage at 95% LTV has been popular since we launched this in April, so we’re improving our 90% LTV deal for the same fixed term. When economic circumstances are uncertain, longer term fixes allow borrowers security of repayments so they can plan their budget knowing that what tends to be their largest monthly outgoing will remain unchanged for the term.

“We work hard to offer a wide range of products, including shared ownership mortgages, that meet the needs of different types of borrowers, particularly those who are often under served by the wider market."

