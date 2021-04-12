FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leeds BS returns to 95% LTV lending

Rozi Jones
|
12th April 2021
Leeds Building Society
"More lenders returning to this sector gives signs of the market returning closer to normality and signals expectations of positive house price growth."

Leeds Building Society is now returning to whole of market lending at 95% LTV with two five-year fixed deals.

Product rates start at 3.99% with a £999 product fee and 4.09% fee-free.

The deals launch tomorrow and both products come with a free valuation.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, commented: “We’re pleased to be able to announce our return to 95% LTV lending - more lenders returning to this sector gives signs of the market returning closer to normality and signals expectations of positive house price growth.

“It’s important to us to be able to assist borrowers who are not well served by the wider market, including buyers with smaller deposits, to deliver on our purpose to help more people save and have the home they want.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve continued to support the housing market and our members, particularly in the affordable housing space including Shared Ownership. We keep our products, rates and lending criteria under constant review to ensure we can continue to offer mortgages to meet the needs of customers who are looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.