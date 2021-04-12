Leeds BS returns to 95% LTV lending

"More lenders returning to this sector gives signs of the market returning closer to normality and signals expectations of positive house price growth."

Leeds Building Society is now returning to whole of market lending at 95% LTV with two five-year fixed deals.

Product rates start at 3.99% with a £999 product fee and 4.09% fee-free.

The deals launch tomorrow and both products come with a free valuation.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, commented: “We’re pleased to be able to announce our return to 95% LTV lending - more lenders returning to this sector gives signs of the market returning closer to normality and signals expectations of positive house price growth.

“It’s important to us to be able to assist borrowers who are not well served by the wider market, including buyers with smaller deposits, to deliver on our purpose to help more people save and have the home they want.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve continued to support the housing market and our members, particularly in the affordable housing space including Shared Ownership. We keep our products, rates and lending criteria under constant review to ensure we can continue to offer mortgages to meet the needs of customers who are looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.”