Mortgages

Leeds Building Society joins Submissions Brain

Rozi Jones
|
22nd October 2021
leeds building society
"I have no doubt that our users will welcome the addition of Leeds Building Society, and we look forward to further lenders joining the platform."

Leeds Building Society has become the latest lender to go live on Mortgage Brain's Submissions Brain platform.

Leeds joins recent additions Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries, Halifax, Accord Mortgages, and TSB.

Brokers can also submit DIPs and/or full applications with lenders including Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform.

The addition of Leeds Building Society is being carried out through IRESS Lender Connect, with brokers able to request DIPs from the mutual. A pilot phase is now underway with several firms, ahead of a full rollout to the wider broker market later this year.

Martese Carton, head of intermediary distribution at Leeds Building Society, said: “We are delighted to go live on Submissions Brain. Investment in technological innovations that make life easier for brokers is a key focus for us as we improve our systems to deliver great service and ensure that transacting with Leeds Building Society is as smooth and straightforward as possible.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “The rebranded Submissions Brain is already establishing itself as an innovation that makes a real difference to the workloads of brokers across the industry. I have no doubt that our users will welcome the addition of Leeds Building Society, and we look forward to further lenders joining the platform.”

