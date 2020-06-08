FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leek United launches non-homeowner buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
8th June 2020
Leek United Building Society LUBS
"For buy-to-let, we’ve revamped our products and we now have four new products for both non-homeowner and regulated buy-to-lets"

Leek United has launched new non-homeowner and regulated buy-to-let products, as well as a new range of residential mortgages.

Leek United has launched four new buy-to-let products, including two new mortgages for non-homeowner buy-to-lets.

A two-year fixed rate with no fees is available at 2.25% up to 65% LTV for either regulated purchases or non-homeowner buy-to-let.

New residential products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.85% up to 80% LTV with no fees and £400 cashback.

Leek has also launched two new residential fixed-rate mortgages at 75% LTV.

Additionally, Leek United has reintroduced physical valuations and is now accepting flats and new build properties.

Lisa Buckley, head of sales and marketing, said: “Our new fixed-rate mortgage range includes competitive interest rates and products with no fees and cashback.

“The new two-year fixed-rate, fee-free product with cashback will support purchasers with their legal fees. We’ve also added to our mortgage offering with two new 75% LTV products to give more choice and flexibility.

“For buy-to-let, we’ve revamped our products and we now have four new products for both non-homeowner and regulated buy-to-lets where we use the market rate to calculate the rental coverage, rather than what the family member is paying.

“I’m confident these products will allow intermediaries to have more options when helping their clients.”

