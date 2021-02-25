FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest announces broker firms joining Strategic Partners programme

Rozi Jones
|
25th February 2021
"After a busy start to the year it’s great to be able to kick the year off by rewarding our partners that continue to choose LendInvest to get their deals done."

LendInvest has selected its Strategic Partners for 2021 with 35 broker firms joining the programme.

LendInvest’s Strategic Partners programme recognises key broker firms who submit a high level of consistent business to LendInvest, and provides a range of benefits as a result.

Firms who are awarded Strategic Partner status can access dedicated staff to service their cases, regular review meetings and bespoke training and have exclusive access to preview new products and criteria changes ahead of full launch.

LendInvest Strategic Partners are also invited to focus groups, dedicated events webinars and, when safe to do so, face-to-face meetings with key business stakeholders and the LendInvest founders.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, sales director at LendInvest, commented: “It’s very exciting to launch our Strategic Partners programme for 2021. After a busy start to the year it’s great to be able to kick the year off by rewarding our partners that continue to choose LendInvest to get their deals done.

"It looks to be a big year for the business, so we’re glad to have like minded brokers on board that share our ambition to make property finance simple for our borrowers.”

