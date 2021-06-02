LendInvest announces series of buy-to-let changes

"We are very fortunate to have the ability to remain fluid with our proposition and continue to adapt our offering to serve the evolving needs of our landlords."

LendInvest has announced a range of key changes to its buy-to-let suite, including the launch of new pay rate products and a repricing of its standard and small HMO ranges.

LendInvest has introduced two new 65% and 70% LTV pay rate products, with rates starting at 3.34%.

The lender has repriced its standard buy-to-let products, with a five year 75% LTV product now available at 3.39% and 75% pay rate product at 3.44%. Two-year fixed rate products start from 2.99%.

The lender has also made a range of reductions across its small HMO range, including dropping its five year 75% LTV product to 3.64%.

Borrowers are eligible for a reduced £150 valuation fee on standard properties.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “We are very fortunate to have the ability to remain fluid with our proposition and continue to adapt our offering to serve the evolving needs of our landlords. These changes are aimed at bolstering our most popular products, while simplifying our range to make sense for our customers.”