FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest announces series of buy-to-let changes

Rozi Jones
|
2nd June 2021
Andy Virgo LendInvest
"We are very fortunate to have the ability to remain fluid with our proposition and continue to adapt our offering to serve the evolving needs of our landlords."

LendInvest has announced a range of key changes to its buy-to-let suite, including the launch of new pay rate products and a repricing of its standard and small HMO ranges.

LendInvest has introduced two new 65% and 70% LTV pay rate products, with rates starting at 3.34%.

The lender has repriced its standard buy-to-let products, with a five year 75% LTV product now available at 3.39% and 75% pay rate product at 3.44%. Two-year fixed rate products start from 2.99%.

The lender has also made a range of reductions across its small HMO range, including dropping its five year 75% LTV product to 3.64%.

Borrowers are eligible for a reduced £150 valuation fee on standard properties.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “We are very fortunate to have the ability to remain fluid with our proposition and continue to adapt our offering to serve the evolving needs of our landlords. These changes are aimed at bolstering our most popular products, while simplifying our range to make sense for our customers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.