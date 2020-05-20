LendInvest enhances buy-to-let range

"It is encouraging to see the housing industry start shifting safely back into gear this week, and the team are primed and ready to hit the ground running with this new refresh "

LendInvest has made a series of updates to its buy-to-let product range as physical valuations recommence.

Two-year fixed rates now start at 2.99% up to 65% LTV and 3.29% up to 70% LTV, with a maximum loan size of £750,000.

The lender has also reintroduced its five-year fixed rate 75% LTV product, which starts from 3.99%, with 70% LTV available at 3.49% and 65% LTV at 3.29%.

Affordability is calculated at an ICR of 5% against the total gross loan amount and the lender has adjusted their definition of small HMOs to six bedrooms.

Additionally, LendInvest has a five-year fixed rate at 3.69% available up to 70% LTV, with an ICR at 4%.

Buy-to-let borrowers will receive a £500 cashback contribution towards legal fees when they take out a five-year product for standard property types.

Andy Virgo, director of buy-to-let at LendInvest, said: “It is encouraging to see the housing industry start shifting safely back into gear this week, and the team are primed and ready to hit the ground running with this new refresh to our product range.

“As a lender that has remained open for business over the last couple of months I am confident that we are in a uniquely advantageous position to best serve our customers as valuers return to work, all whilst staying alert to the evolving crisis-environment.”