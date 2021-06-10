FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest expands buy-to-let legal panel

Rozi Jones
|
10th June 2021
"Borrowers and brokers will get the benefit of faster completions, with transparent updates and great attention to detail – from offer to completion."

LendInvest has appointed digital law firm, Juno, to its buy-to-let legal panel.

Juno specialises in property conveyancing and offers a fully online-process. The firm provides access to an online dashboard, where clients are able to receive regular updates on the process of their case.

The business will now instruct Juno alongside four existing panel firms on legal matters relating to buy-to-let finance.

Earlier this month, LendInvest introduced two new 65% and 70% LTV pay rate products, with rates starting at 3.34%.

Lauren Eaton, head of lending operations at LendInvest, commented: “We’re excited to be working with a team like Juno’s, particularly due to our shared ethos of a technology-enabled approach to lending. This new appointment comes at a time of high growth for our buy-to-let business, and we’re delighted to be working with the team.”

Etienne Pollard, founder and CEO of Juno, added: “In LendInvest we’ve found a partner as relentlessly focused on execution speed and quality of service as we are. Borrowers and brokers will get the benefit of faster completions, with transparent updates and great attention to detail – from offer to completion. We’re excited to support LendInvest’s growth over the coming months.”

