Mortgages

LendInvest launches ID verification to speed up loan applications

Rozi Jones
|
10th March 2021
facial recognition AI tech mobile technology
"A digitisation of the mortgage process is the most efficient move for our brokers and borrowers."

LendInvest has partnered with Jumio, a provider of end-to-end AI-powered identity verification and eKYC solutions, to streamline the digital application process for its buy-to-let product.

By incorporating Jumio’s biometric-based technology into its digital application system, LendInvest's buy-to-let applicants can confirm their identity online instead of in person. All they need to do is upload a photo of their ID document (e.g. passport, driving licence) and take a selfie using their smartphone.

The integration also offers a proof of residency check, which further speeds up the application process.

Arman Tahmessabi, chief operating officer at LendInvest, commented: “We’re very excited to announce this partnership with Jumio as we seek to consistently streamline our application processes. The last year has highlighted even more clearly how paper-based processes are no longer fit for purpose, and a digitisation of the mortgage process is the most efficient move for our brokers and borrowers.”

Dean Hickman-Smith, chief revenue officer at Jumio, added: “We are delighted to be working with LendInvest to help them confidently onboard new users remotely and to reduce friction from the mortgage application process while meeting onerous KYC requirements.”

