Mortgages

LendInvest launches structured property finance team for complex cases

Rozi Jones
|
22nd July 2020
Gary Clark Tom Madden Michael Minnie LendInvest
LendInvest has launched a new structured property finance team to offer a tailored service to brokers and borrowers with complex property finance cases.

The team will specialise in high value, unique property finance deals between £500,000 and £15 million in loan size, providing a bespoke service for brokers and borrowers with complex property funding requirements.

The team’s focus will be providing tailored solutions to complex deals by offering a range of products, from larger bridging loans, including land and commercial security, to development exit and development finance.

Tom Madden, sales director at LendInvest, said: “The creation of the new structured finance team is a natural step for the business, and a formalisation of a lot of the work the team have been delivering to date.

“This launch builds on the team’s successful track record of understanding our borrower’s businesses, helping our brokers add significant value and providing a tailored experience for professional property investors and SME developers.”

