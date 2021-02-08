FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest makes widespread changes to buy-to-let suite

Rozi Jones
|
8th February 2021
Andy Virgo LendInvest
"As the market continues to gather momentum, we are continuously looking to make property finance more simple"

LendInvest has made a series of changes to its buy-to-let suite, including rate reductions, the introduction of higher LTV products, and an increase in maximum loan sizes.

LendInvest has reduced rates across its standard buy-to-let range, with its 80% LTV product now available at 3.89%.

The lender has also reduced rates and introduced a new 80% LTV product for small HMOs, while increasing the maximum loan size for small HMOs to £1 million. LendInvest has introduced a new 75% LTV product for large HMOs with a maximum loan size of £1.5 million, and has increased its definition of a large HMO from 10 to 15 bedrooms.

For MUFBs, a new maximum loan size of £2 million has been introduced at 70% LTV, and £1.5 million at 75% LTV, with rate reductions across the range.

LendInvest will now be offering cashback towards legal fees of 0.25% of the loan amount up to £1000 on qualifying five year fixed rate products.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “It’s an exciting time at LendInvest right now as we kick the year off with new funding for our buy-to-let product and an extensive refresh for our buy-to-let product suite.

"As the market continues to gather momentum, we are continuously looking to make property finance more simple, and deliver the products that portfolio landlords need in a constantly evolving economic landscape.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.