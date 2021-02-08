LendInvest makes widespread changes to buy-to-let suite

"As the market continues to gather momentum, we are continuously looking to make property finance more simple"

LendInvest has made a series of changes to its buy-to-let suite, including rate reductions, the introduction of higher LTV products, and an increase in maximum loan sizes.

LendInvest has reduced rates across its standard buy-to-let range, with its 80% LTV product now available at 3.89%.

The lender has also reduced rates and introduced a new 80% LTV product for small HMOs, while increasing the maximum loan size for small HMOs to £1 million. LendInvest has introduced a new 75% LTV product for large HMOs with a maximum loan size of £1.5 million, and has increased its definition of a large HMO from 10 to 15 bedrooms.

For MUFBs, a new maximum loan size of £2 million has been introduced at 70% LTV, and £1.5 million at 75% LTV, with rate reductions across the range.

LendInvest will now be offering cashback towards legal fees of 0.25% of the loan amount up to £1000 on qualifying five year fixed rate products.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “It’s an exciting time at LendInvest right now as we kick the year off with new funding for our buy-to-let product and an extensive refresh for our buy-to-let product suite.

"As the market continues to gather momentum, we are continuously looking to make property finance more simple, and deliver the products that portfolio landlords need in a constantly evolving economic landscape.”