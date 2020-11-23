LendInvest reduces buy-to-let rates

"We are heading into the new year with a huge capacity to lend, and we have coupled these product updates with further adjustments to our criteria to reflect that."

LendInvest has made a series of changes to its buy-to-let range, including a series of rate reductions and the launch of a new five-year fixed rate product.

LendInvest has reduced rates across its two-year fixed rate products. It’s 70% LTV two-year fixed rate will now be available at 3.19% and its 75% LTV product has reduced to 3.29%.

The lender has also introduced a new five-year fixed rate product available at 3.54% up to 75% LTV.

For individual and corporate landlords, rates have also been reduced to 3.64% for both 75% LTV products at 4% and 3.64% ICR, with a reduced fee on the latter.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “A close working relationship with our brokers and professional partners has allowed the team to ensure the product suite we have on offer reflects what our landlords need right now, and our risk appetite is positioned correctly.

“We are heading into the new year with a huge capacity to lend, and we have coupled these product updates with further adjustments to our criteria to reflect that.”