L&G Mortgage Club adds Greenfield Mortgages to panel

Regulated bridging lender, Greenfield Mortgages, has joined Legal & General Mortgage Club’s panel of specialist lenders.

All of Greenfield Mortgages’ bridging products will be available through the club. Additionally, all of Greenfield’s criteria can be found via L&G’s SmartrCriteria tool, which helps advisers quickly determine which lenders would consider a particular mortgage applicant.

Averil Wagoner, relationship manager at Greenfield Mortgages, said: “We are very pleased to be kicking off 2021 by joining L&G’s panel of specialist lenders. We look forward to growing our relationship with L&G Club members by providing a quick and comprehensive level of service.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “Greenfield Mortgages brings over a decade of success and experience in the short-term bridging lending space. They offer a range of specialist products to meet the needs of buyers’ increasingly unique and changing circumstances. We’re thrilled to welcome them on the panel.”