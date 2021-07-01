L&G Mortgage Club launches LendInvest exclusives

"LendInvest has launched an ambitious package of discounts across its standard range, which will be welcomed news for our advisers; helping them to keep client’s mortgage costs down."

From today, advisers placing business with LendInvest via Legal & General Mortgage Club will benefit from exclusive discounts across its range of standard but-to-let mortgages, excluding HMOs.

With the discount, rates begin at 2.85%, subject to a 5% ICR. The arrangement will mean that LendInvest’s pay rate will start from 3.19% and there is also a £150 valuation fee incentive on property up to £1 million. Borrowers can apply for a maximum loan size of £1.5 million and the discounts will also benefit first-time landlords, who are eligible up to 75% LTV.

The ‘summer sale’ is expected to continue until the end of September.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “Advisers won’t want to miss out on these savings. LendInvest has launched an ambitious package of discounts across its standard range, which will be welcomed news for our advisers; helping them to keep client’s mortgage costs down. It is also pleasing to see that the offers are available to existing landlords, many of which will be looking to lock into a competitive deal in the wake of the introduction of stamp duty surcharge five years ago. We look forward to hearing more from our adviser community about the launch of the exclusives.”

Andy Virgo, buy-to-let director at LendInvest, commented: “We’re looking forward to bringing to market this range of discounted rates via the Legal & General Mortgage Club, which has long been a key provider in the mortgage market. Through its extensive network of intermediaries, we expect to help many landlords access competitive rates over the coming months."