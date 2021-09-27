L&G Mortgage Club launches new Landbay exclusives

"The addition of these latest products will naturally help to support advisers searching for competitively priced products"

Legal & General Mortgage Club has launched two new semi-exclusive buy-to-let mortgage products from Landbay.

Club members can now access two five-year fixed rate mortgages. The first, with a rate of 3.09%, has a maximum LTV of 70%, a 1.5% product fee and tiered ERCs. The product is also subject to a 5.0% reversion rate (+BBR) and has a loan limit of £30,000 - £1.5m. The second product has a maximum LTV of 75%, its minimum loan amount is £75,000 and the rate is 3.19%.

Both products allow for day one remortgages and are available for properties situated above, or adjacent to, commercial structures, although this is subject to terms. Layered limited companies may also qualify and there is a capital raising facility. Landbay’s products do not, however, accept new builds or trading limited companies.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “The buy-to-let market has been frenzied since the start of the year, with many people looking to secure investment properties while the Government’s stamp duty holiday put savings of up to £15,000 on offer. Interestingly, however, we have seen this heightened interest continuing well past the gradual end of the Government scheme, with demand for rental accommodation continuing to be high among younger groups and those coming to the UK from abroad.

“This has created a clear need for a wide range of buy-to-let mortgages, designed to accommodate an even wider variety of landlord circumstances. The addition of these latest products will naturally help to support advisers searching for competitively priced products that can meet the needs of both landlords and those operating within a limited company structure.

Joela Jenvey, head of networks and clubs at Landbay, added: “Despite what might have been predicted after the end of the first stamp duty holiday in June, the buy-to-let sector remains robust and booming.

“We have seen an increase in first-time landlords coming into the market while limited companies continue to be a popular route for property investors. These two semi-exclusive products will give a competitive advantage to all Legal & General Mortgage Club DA firms and related networks, providing them with even lower rates and larger loans for their landlord clients.”