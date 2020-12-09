LiveMore Capital joins Criteria Hub and LMS Panel Link

"This is an incredibly fast-moving time in the mortgage industry, with lenders changing their products and criteria."

LiveMore Capital has joined Criteria Hub, the criteria-based sourcing solution from Mortgage Brain, and the LMS Panel Link service.

Criteria Hub provides advisers with the ability to search across thousands of different criteria to identify suitable lenders for their clients, including a host of additional criteria which may not be included on the websites of individual lenders. The range of criteria included on Criteria Hub was expanded in September following feedback from advisers to include the likes of sole application joint proprietor, the maximum number of stories with no lift present, and whether applicants on furlough are considered.

In providing LiveMore Capital with its Panel Link service, LMS will deliver a fully vetted, secure panel. The service also provides a range of components to further secure the monetary chain and provide operational efficiencies in the house buying process.

The lender’s customers will also be able to use LMS’ free Bank Account Check service to verify the bank details of their law firm before transferring funds, a key step in combatting mortgage deposit fraud.

Alison Pallett, director of sales at LiveMore Capital, said: “We are delighted to be a part of Criteria Hub. As a specialist lender we are keenly aware of the crucial role played by advisers and eager to support technological innovations like Criteria Hub which can help ease their workloads.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “This is an incredibly fast-moving time in the mortgage industry, with lenders changing their products and criteria. We know from the feedback we’ve had from advisers that Criteria Hub has proven invaluable in helping advisers keep on top of these changes and quickly pick out which lenders will consider their clients.”

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, commented: “Lenders have proved a resilient cornerstone of the UK mortgage industry throughout 2020, keeping transactions flowing and delivering for their customers. Conveyancing is a crucial piece in the puzzle, so we’re delighted to have extended our partnership with LiveMore Capital so that every customer can benefit from Panel Link. Collaboration has never been more important than in 2020 and this is in synergy with our commitment to a simpler conveyancing process.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of LiveMore Capital, said: “Having started our relationship with LMS for our remortgage product, we were pleased to be able to rapidly launch our purchase mortgage by engaging with LMS for its Panel Link service, which means we can benefit from a more streamlined and efficient conveyancing experience whilst ensuring customer confidence over the security of the process. We continue to place the highest importance on maintenance of a top-quality service, so it made perfect sense to build on the great results we’ve already seen from our initial partnership with LMS and enter into our Panel Link membership. This collaboration supports us in the delivery of our rapid growth strategy and will give our intermediaries and customers confidence and security as we navigate the rest of the pandemic.”