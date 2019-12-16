FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Lloyds Banking Group partners with Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

Lendex is undergoing a pilot phase with a phased launch planned in 2020.

Rozi Jones
|
16th December 2019
Mark Lofthouse Mortgage Brain
"It is hoped that Halifax will be the first on Lendex followed by the other brands."

Three Lloyds Banking Group subsidiaries - Halifax, Scottish Widows Bank and Birmingham Midshires - have joined Mortgage Brain’s new multi lender application and submission gateway, Lendex.

Lendex, piloting in 2019 with a phased launch in 2020, aims to digitally enhance the mortgage process and will provide direct access to lenders.

Through Lendex, advisers can request a decision in principle and submit mortgage applications directly to all participating lenders' back office systems with just one login.

Mortgage Brain will also offer APIs to the wider market on behalf of participating lenders.

When fully launched, Lendex will be available at no cost to advisers as both a standalone version and will also integrate with Mortgage Brain's sourcing and point of sales systems.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO of Mortgage Brain, commented: “We are delighted that Lloyds Banking Group has put their faith in Mortgage Brain to deliver. It is hoped that Halifax will be the first on Lendex followed by the other brands. There is a real buzz in the industry about unrivalled lender access and the capabilities that Lendex will bring for both the lender and adviser communities.”

Mike Jones, managing director of intermediaries and specialist brands at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “Our commitment to Lendex is recognition of our embracing technology advancements from a range of providers across the market. We look forward to working collaboratively with Mortgage Brain to bring this to market.”

