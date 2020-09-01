LMS partners with LiveMore Capital

"We’re really excited to partner with LiveMore to make RIO products not only more accessible, but also make the process for obtaining them more secure and efficient."

LMS has partnered with LiveMore Capital to facilitate legal services for the lender’s retirement interest-only (RIO) remortgage products.

The new partnership, which is now live, connects LiveMore Capital with LMS’ panel of pre-approved conveyancing firms and provides an end-to-end solution for LiveMore’s brokers and borrowers.

Nick Chadbourne, CEO at LMS, commented: “We’re really excited to partner with LiveMore to make RIO products not only more accessible, but also make the process for obtaining them more secure and efficient. LiveMore shares our commitment to a simpler conveyancing process, and I am proud that they have selected us, strengthening our commitment to a whole of market solution for UK remortgaging.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of LiveMore Capital, added: “Customer service is critical to us at LiveMore and we are delighted to be working in partnership with LMS to deliver conveyancing solutions for our RIO products. Their commitment to a simple and secure process fits perfectly with our desire for providing a wider range of high-street products for people 55 and over. This partnership will play a key part in efficiently delivering later life products to our customers.”