FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LMS partners with LiveMore Capital

Rozi Jones
|
1st September 2020
Nick Chadbourne LMS
"We’re really excited to partner with LiveMore to make RIO products not only more accessible, but also make the process for obtaining them more secure and efficient."

LMS has partnered with LiveMore Capital to facilitate legal services for the lender’s retirement interest-only (RIO) remortgage products.

The new partnership, which is now live, connects LiveMore Capital with LMS’ panel of pre-approved conveyancing firms and provides an end-to-end solution for LiveMore’s brokers and borrowers.

Nick Chadbourne, CEO at LMS, commented: “We’re really excited to partner with LiveMore to make RIO products not only more accessible, but also make the process for obtaining them more secure and efficient. LiveMore shares our commitment to a simpler conveyancing process, and I am proud that they have selected us, strengthening our commitment to a whole of market solution for UK remortgaging.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of LiveMore Capital, added: “Customer service is critical to us at LiveMore and we are delighted to be working in partnership with LMS to deliver conveyancing solutions for our RIO products. Their commitment to a simple and secure process fits perfectly with our desire for providing a wider range of high-street products for people 55 and over. This partnership will play a key part in efficiently delivering later life products to our customers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.