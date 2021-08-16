FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Loughborough BS enters holiday let mortgage market

Rozi Jones
|
16th August 2021
loughborough building society
"Holidaying in the UK has always been a great option so holiday let is an obvious next step for us."

Loughborough Building Society has added a holiday let product to its mortgage range.

The product is available for the purchase or remortgage of properties in England and Wales that are managed by a letting agent and used for short term holiday letting (including Airbnb).

At 75% LTV, the rate is a two year 1.95% variable discount, currently 3.39% with a £499 completion fee. ERCs apply during the product term.

Affordability is calculated by using the average of high/low season projected or known rental yield with the standard buy-to-let ICR of 130% at 5.5%.

The owners will be able to use the property for their own use for 60 days each year.

The product is not available to limited companies or portfolio landlords.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at The Loughborough, said: “Since the coronavirus pandemic, overseas travel has become more difficult for many and the possibility of quarantine on return to the UK makes it almost impossible for most who are working. Holidaying in the UK has always been a great option so holiday let is an obvious next step for us.”

