Loughborough BS expands 5.5x income range

"After considering the feedback we’ve had from our intermediary panel, we’ve now got both a fixed and discounted option available in this lending segment."

Loughborough Building Society has added a two-year fixed rate product to its 5.5 times income multiple offering.

With a rate of 2.99% and a £999 completion fee, the product joins the Society's two-year discounted variable rate at 2.45% with a similar fee structure. In both cases, the maximum LTV is 85% and the maximum loan is £750,000.

The minimum income of the applicant(s) must be £50,000 for sole applicants and £75,000 for joint.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at Loughborough BS, said: “I’m pleased to say that after considering the feedback we’ve had from our intermediary panel, we’ve now got both a fixed and discounted option available in this lending segment.”