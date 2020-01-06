FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Loughborough BS expands 5.5x income range

The product joins the Society's two-year discounted variable rate at 2.45%.

Rozi Jones
|
6th January 2020
loughborough building society
"After considering the feedback we’ve had from our intermediary panel, we’ve now got both a fixed and discounted option available in this lending segment."

Loughborough Building Society has added a two-year fixed rate product to its 5.5 times income multiple offering.

With a rate of 2.99% and a £999 completion fee, the product joins the Society's two-year discounted variable rate at 2.45% with a similar fee structure. In both cases, the maximum LTV is 85% and the maximum loan is £750,000.

The minimum income of the applicant(s) must be £50,000 for sole applicants and £75,000 for joint.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at Loughborough BS, said: “I’m pleased to say that after considering the feedback we’ve had from our intermediary panel, we’ve now got both a fixed and discounted option available in this lending segment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.