FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Loughborough BS relaunches 'Buy for Uni' mortgages as JBSP range

Rozi Jones
|
2nd July 2021
loughborough building society
"This is an excellent opportunity for those who in most cases, never dreamed they could buy their own home while a student."

Loughborough Building Society has relaunched its 'Buy for Uni' mortgages as a joint borrower sole proprietor arrangement which still allows students to rent out rooms.

The Buy for Uni product is designed to help students onto the property ladder and avoid student accomodation. Where appropriate, up to two rooms can be rented to help cover the mortgage payments.

There are two new products available, one up to 80% LTV where a standard deposit will be required and the other up to a maximum 100% LTV where the assisting family member (joint borrower) will be required to provide a deposit guarantee of either a second charge on their own home, a cash guarantee deposited in a specially designed account or a mixture of both.

The products are available on properties in England and Wales where the student has at least one year left on their course at a university less than 10 miles from the mortgaged property and are intending to live in the property themselves.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at Loughborough Building Society, said: “We’re keen to offer mortgage solutions to borrowers with a range of different circumstances and this is an excellent opportunity for those who in most cases, never dreamed they could buy their own home while a student.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.