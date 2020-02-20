MAB launches new learning and development facility

"This is a dedicated facility for our learners and will ensure we continue to develop and improve our offering."

Mortgage Advice Bureau has opened a new learning and development centre close to its head office in Derby.

Over 300 people have graduated from the existing MAB training academy to become fully qualified mortgage and protection advisers, and the firm says it is expanding to keep up with growing demand from candidates.

The new MAB learning and development centre will now allow up to 20 learners to undertake their courses in a purpose-built training environment.

The two-floor facility will feature course delivery on the top floor and a recording studio on the bottom floor to shoot all of the e-learning packages and tools for learners.

David Bedlow, head of learning and development at MAB, said: “It is very exciting to announce the opening of our new learning and development centre. This is a dedicated facility for our learners and will ensure we continue to develop and improve our offering.

“We are extremely proud of the MAB learning & development academy, and the role it plays in helping new people to start a career in financial services. To have had over 300 advisers come through this programme is a testament to the hard work all the L&D team put in. Due to the popularity of courses, we’ve always held the academy offsite at purpose-built facilities which has impacted its results in a positive way. This new facility will allow us to do similar with all of our other in-house programmes.

“We’ve also recently won an award from Coursecheck – the company we use to monitor our course results. Coursecheck gathers feedback from learners who have taken part in all forms of learning, whether that be induction, academy or field-based workshops. The award we received was given for the highest average course feedback scores from all 60 companies they collate feedback for. Again, this is down to all the hard work put in by the MAB L&D team.”