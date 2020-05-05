Mansfield BS enhances desktop valuation offering

"By accepting the new Zero Contact valuations, we can progress applications more quickly for those borrowers who are willing to accept this type of property assessment."

Mansfield Building Society has introduced an enhanced desktop valuation process to help keep residential and buy-to-let mortgage applications moving during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Available for both purchase and remortgage, the Society can now progress mortgage applications at an increased LTV of 75% for residential mortgages and 70% LTV for buy-to-let.

The remote valuations are delivered by the Society’s valuer, Gateway, and include an online questionnaire completed by the occupier, together with photo or video uploads to support the detailed property research undertaken by the valuer.

Borrowers will be offered the new ‘zero contact’ valuation service to help progress cases through to completion without breaching lockdown rules. However, applicants are still able to choose a standard valuation if they would prefer to wait and be reassured by a physical inspection.

National development manager, Paul Lewis, said: “We pride ourselves on being a flexible and pragmatic lender that’s eager to help brokers and their clients with their mortgage needs. By accepting the new Zero Contact valuations, we can progress applications more quickly for those borrowers who are willing to accept this type of property assessment.

"We’re keen to ensure that we’re supporting the mortgage market as much as possible, so we’ve taken these proactive steps to provide a viable mortgage solution for borrowers wanting to purchase, remortgage or invest now.”