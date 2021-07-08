Mansfield BS expands intermediary distribution with Brilliant Solutions

"The Mansfield’s ability to simplify complex buy-to-let, unusual property types and more will be brought to more brokers, leading to better client outcomes."

Mansfield Building Society has partnered with Brilliant Solutions, expanding its range to a wider range of mortgage brokers.

Brilliant Solutions already support The Mansfield through its direct to lender mortgage club.

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “The Mansfield is a lender that sits well with our proposition, whether it is direct to lender or fees free packaging. Both businesses support brokers to ensure that their clients get the best outcomes and this partnership will ensure that The Mansfield’s ability to simplify complex buy-to-let, unusual property types and more will be brought to more brokers, leading to better client outcomes.”

Andy Alvarez, head of mortgage sales at The Mansfield Building Society, said: “The Mansfield Building Society’s common sense approach to lending, flexible criteria and desire to add value back to our intermediary partners fits well with Brilliant Solutions’ ethos. We are very much looking forward to working with everyone at Brilliant and building on the relationship we already have with their mortgage club.”