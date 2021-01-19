MBT Affordability integrates with Pepper Money

"Identifying the best lender for affordability is as important for brokers as criteria or rate sourcing"

Mortgage Broker Tools has partnered with Pepper Money to provide brokers with residential and buy-to-let affordability calculations from the specialist lender through its MBT Affordability platform.

The addition of Pepper Money to the platform means that brokers can now carry out affordability research for more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let mortgage lenders from one form.

Pepper is able to lend to customers with adverse credit and can consider one year’s accounts for self-employed applicants, day rate contractors, 100% of shift allowance, and offers flexibility around non-court ordered maintenance.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “There are lots of reasons why a specialist lender can be the most suitable choice for a client and often it’s because we can give greater consideration to complex, or multiple, sources of income. A platform like MBT Affordability provides brokers with an invaluable tool to understand which lenders are best suited for the requirements of their customers and can show where a specialist lender, like Pepper Money, would be a better option than the high street.”

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, added: “Identifying the best lender for affordability is as important for brokers as criteria or rate sourcing and our objective is to ensure that MBT Affordability remains the most extensive and reliable affordability research available in the market. The inclusion of Pepper Money is therefore an important addition to the platform. Like most specialist lenders, Pepper Money is well versed in lending to customers with complex income structures and so can offer brokers an alternative choice for clients who are self-employed, work as contractors or earn from multiple sources.

“Comparing lenders for clients with these circumstances manually can be difficult and time consuming, but MBT Affordability makes the process easy – giving brokers access to the tech they need to make more suitable recommendations, more quickly.”