MBT Affordability integrates with Proportunity

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has integrated its MBT Affordability research platform with fintech mortgage lender Proportunity.

Proportunity provides Help to Buy style shared equity loans for residential property purchases (both new and old builds) in England and Wales, boosting client deposits by up to 25% to help them maximise their affordability.

The integration with MBT will allow brokers to see whether their clients could achieve the loan size they want with the help of a shared equity loan of up to £150,000.

This is the first time that MBT Affordability has offered brokers alternative options to meet their client’s required loan size.

When brokers carry out an affordability request, eligible cases will show the results of how much a client could borrow if they were to combine, for example, a Proportunity shared equity loan with a Halifax mortgage. This will often significantly extend the borrowing capability of a client by up to 6x LTI, with as low as 5% deposit. To proceed, brokers can then click through directly to Proportunity to follow the straight-forward process.

MBT Affordability provides brokers with accurate calculations of how much their clients can borrow from a panel of more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let lenders, based on affordability and criteria.

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “At MBT, our research platform helps brokers to identify the best solution for their clients by showing them options they may not have otherwise considered. But we do more than just that. We’re also on a mission to use our unique data and insights to help reduce the number of enquiries that are considered to be unaffordable and this integration with Proportunity is a great example of that in action.

“By showing the borrowing potential that clients have if they take an alternative approach, we’re making it even easier for brokers to add value and secure the loan size they need.”

Stefan Valentin Rusu, head of business development at Proportunity, said: “Proportunity helps borrowers to maximise their affordability and can prove a flexible, cheaper alternative to achieve the needed loan size. It provides customers with more choice and less compromise: This integration with MBT Affordability is very important as it allows brokers to easily see how the two mortgages stack up and how going ahead with a shared equity loan makes sense for their customers. As an example, it can help to deliver 6x LTI with a 5% deposit, at a blended cost of under 2.9% and it’s available on both new and old builds.

“By showing the lending potential of, for example, a Proportunity shared equity loan alongside a Halifax mortgage next to other affordability options, brokers will have instant access to all of the information they need to identify the best solution for their clients.”