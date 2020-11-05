MCI adds Buckinghamshire BS to panel

"We have been able to innovate our mortgage proposition, to include Family Assist products, and more recently, reverse joint borrower sole proprietor (“Bank of Son and Daughter”)"

MCI Mortgage Club has added Buckinghamshire Building Society to its panel.

Buckinghamshire's products include joint borrower sole proprietor with no maximum age, up to a 40-year term, and a reverse joint borrower sole proprietor product, which allows children to help out parents. It also offers 90% LTV for local residents and society members along with NHS and Emergency Workers offerings.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “At MCI Mortgage Club, we are continuously looking for lenders in the market that will offer our clients competitive products and alternatives that allow our clients to achieve their objectives. The addition of the Buckinghamshire to our panel gives our members access to some unique products that will enable our brokers to think outside the box.”

Timothy Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society, added: “We are delighted to be joining MCI Mortgage Club and look forward to working with its members. We have been able to innovate our mortgage proposition, to include Family Assist products, and more recently, reverse joint borrower sole proprietor (“Bank of Son and Daughter”), alongside our other areas of flexible lending, which we feel will provide extra support to the MCI members.”