FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MCI adds Roma Finance to lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2021
Melanie Spencer MCI
"Roma Finance can offer our members a wide range of bridging, development and buy-to-let finance and will consider applications on a case by case basis."

MCI Mortgage Club has added specialist lender Roma Finance to its lending panel.

Roma Finance offers first and second charge loans on bridging, development finance, buy-to-let, holiday let and serviced accommodation.

Its bridging finance covers conversions, refurbishments and auctions for residential, mixed use, HMOs, semi-commercial and commercial property.

Roma’s development finance will usually fund up to six new builds in any one project. It may consider modern methods of construction and partly built projects, as long as they are wind and watertight. Borrowers who have finance with other lenders could also be considered.

In addition, five-year finance is available for standard buy-to-lets and HMOs up to eight rooms as well as non-standard construction and flats over four storeys.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “Roma Finance can offer our members a wide range of bridging, development and buy-to-let finance and will consider applications on a case by case basis.

“Our lending panel is growing rapidly and members have access to a wide range of banks, building societies and specialist lenders. Members also have the advantage of using our bespoke technology which allows for a smooth and efficient mortgage process from end to end.”

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “We are delighted to be joining MCI Mortgage Club, they are expanding rapidly and are aiming to achieve a fully comprehensive offering of bridging and buy-to-let solutions.

“The specialist market is evolving and growing at an accelerated pace and Roma has some very exciting developments ahead to support this and MCI members. We are delighted to have been invited to join their panel and I am very excited to see where the future takes us.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.