MCI adds Roma Finance to lender panel

"Roma Finance can offer our members a wide range of bridging, development and buy-to-let finance and will consider applications on a case by case basis."

MCI Mortgage Club has added specialist lender Roma Finance to its lending panel.

Roma Finance offers first and second charge loans on bridging, development finance, buy-to-let, holiday let and serviced accommodation.

Its bridging finance covers conversions, refurbishments and auctions for residential, mixed use, HMOs, semi-commercial and commercial property.

Roma’s development finance will usually fund up to six new builds in any one project. It may consider modern methods of construction and partly built projects, as long as they are wind and watertight. Borrowers who have finance with other lenders could also be considered.

In addition, five-year finance is available for standard buy-to-lets and HMOs up to eight rooms as well as non-standard construction and flats over four storeys.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “Roma Finance can offer our members a wide range of bridging, development and buy-to-let finance and will consider applications on a case by case basis.

“Our lending panel is growing rapidly and members have access to a wide range of banks, building societies and specialist lenders. Members also have the advantage of using our bespoke technology which allows for a smooth and efficient mortgage process from end to end.”

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “We are delighted to be joining MCI Mortgage Club, they are expanding rapidly and are aiming to achieve a fully comprehensive offering of bridging and buy-to-let solutions.

“The specialist market is evolving and growing at an accelerated pace and Roma has some very exciting developments ahead to support this and MCI members. We are delighted to have been invited to join their panel and I am very excited to see where the future takes us.”