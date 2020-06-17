MCI Club integrates with Knowledge Bank

"We’ve continued to onboard several broker firms onto Burrow and they are already receiving greater volumes of qualified enquiries"

MCI Club has integrated its digital broker platform, Burrow, into Knowledge Bank’s API to provide brokers with up-to-date criteria information.

Through the Burrow platform, potential borrowers coming from search engines, a broker’s website or other channels, will receive a personalised mortgage report. This is then available to the broker, enabling them to engage effectively with the customer.

The mortgage report uses a combination of product, affordability and criteria sourcing data. The Knowledge Bank integration provides more qualified and up-to-date eligibility information so that customers receive the widest possible range of representative options.

Pradeep Raman, director of digital solutions at DPR Group, owners of the MCI Club and Burrow, said: “Burrow is about bringing together best-in-breed technology solutions to provide truly unique ‘customer onboarding as a service’ to the mortgage market and reflecting how UK consumers are demanding to engage with financial services.

“Digitising the fact-find process, and providing borrowers with an engaging and detailed instant mortgage report, means that brokers can focus on what they do best: providing quality advice in a faster and slicker way. Burrow is there to help brokers stay ahead of the curve and ensure they are at the forefront of digital transformation in financial services.”

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, commented: “Innovative technology providers such as Burrow and MCI Club recognise the value that criteria data adds to the advice process. Knowledge Bank is the UK’s most comprehensive mortgage criteria search system.

“By integrating with Knowledge Bank, the Burrow digital broker experience translates responses from consumers and matches these against over 100,000 criteria from more than 200 lenders. The effect will be to take client qualification to a new level, providing a wholly unique consumer experience and enhancing the reputation of the brokers who use both Burrow and MCI Club.”

Head of MCI Club, melanie spencer, added: “Following the launch of the Burrow platform in March 2020, we’ve continued to onboard several broker firms onto Burrow and they are already receiving greater volumes of qualified enquiries as the mortgage market re-establishes itself after the Covid-19 lockdown. Knowledge Bank increases the credibility of the platform by providing more up-to-date and qualified data to the end-consumer, ensuring better and more relevant conversations with our member brokers.”