MCI Club partners with Reliance Bank

MCI Mortgage Club has added Reliance Bank to its panel.

Reliance Bank, formerly known as the Salvation Army Bank, lends throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland and offers a range of mortgage products for purchase, remortgage and capital raising.

Phil Whitehouse, head of MCI Club, said: “It is a testimony to MCI’s growing popularity with lenders and intermediaries that we are one of a very small number of mortgage clubs that can distribute Reliance Bank mortgage products in the intermediary market.

“Reliance Bank are renowned for their high levels of customer service. MCI’s growing membership will be delighted by the opportunities to place more complex cases with a lender that has high levels of customer satisfaction at their heart.”

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages at Reliance Bank, added: "We are excited to offer our mortgage range to members of MCI Mortgage Club. Our customers tell us that we provide fantastic service, and advisers can be confident that our team will provide their clients with a great customer experience and help them achieve their financial needs."