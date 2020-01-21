FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Melton's credit repair subsidiary overhauls range

The lender has also reduced completion fees across its range.

21st January 2020
"We consistently review our proposition to ensure we’re meeting the diverse needs of our customers."

MBS Lending, Melton Building Society’s credit repair subsidiary, has reduced rates across its credit repair mortgages and expanded its fixed rate range.

The lender has also reduced completion fees on its Near Prime Credit Assist and Credit Recovery products.

MBS Lending supports customers who have suffered with adverse financial history by helping them to repair their credit file as quickly as possible. It considers lending to customers who have suffered with missed mortgage payments, defaults and CCJs, bankruptcy, an IVA or debt management plan and repossession.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, commented: “We consistently review our proposition to ensure we’re meeting the diverse needs of our customers.

“These changes ensure we offer a balanced choice of discounted and fixed rate products at a competitive price that deliver great outcomes for our customers."

