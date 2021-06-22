Metro Bank cuts rates by 50bps and expands 95% LTV range

"In line with our specialist strategy, Metro Bank is pleased to offer significant rate reductions across our 75% LTV products whilst further expanding our 95% LTV range as well. T"

Metro Bank has reduced pricing by 50bps across its 75% LTV residential range for new lending and for existing customers looking to rate switch, top-up or take a further advance.

75% LTV two and three-year fixed rates now start at 2.09%, with five-year fixes available from 2.24%.

Additionally, the Bank has added two and three-year fixed rate mortgages to its 95% LTV residential range, for purchases and pound-for-pound remortgages.

At 95% LTV, two-year fixed rates start at 3.69% and three-year fixed rates from 3.79%.

Tony Davis, head of mortgages at Metro Bank, commented: “In line with our specialist strategy, Metro Bank is pleased to offer significant rate reductions across our 75% LTV products whilst further expanding our 95% LTV range as well. These changes will help us continue to assist our increasing range of customers and is a good example of us listening and responding to customer and broker feedback.”