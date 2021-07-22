Metro Bank cuts rates on all high-LTV mortgages by 0.20%

"We’re pleased to further enhance our higher LTV mortgages with these significant rate reductions."

Metro Bank has reduced rates on all its 90% and 95% LTV fixed rate residential mortgages by 0.20% across the board.

This also applies to customers borrowing via Metro Bank’s professional range, which now includes high earning customers and offers an income multiple of up to 5.5 times annual earnings, available at up to 90% LTV.

In addition, the maximum loan size at 95% LTV has increased to £675,000 from £570,000 to move it in line with Metro Bank’s 90% LTV mortgages.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start from 2.99%, three-year fixes at 3.09%, five-year rates at 3.19%, and a professional five-year fixed rate is available at 3.34%.

95% LTV two-year fixed rates start from 3.49%, three-year products at 3.59%, and five-year rates at 3.69%.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “We’re pleased to further enhance our higher LTV mortgages with these significant rate reductions. Alongside increasing maximum loan sizes, it demonstrates our strong commitment to a wide range of borrowers as we build on our plans to become the UK’s premier specialist lender.”