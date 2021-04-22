FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Metro Bank launches 95% LTV product

Rozi Jones
|
22nd April 2021
Metro Bank
"As one of the only lenders to consistently remain in the higher LTV market throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been working hard to launch into 95% LTV residential mortgages."

Metro Bank has launched a new five-year fixed rate 95% LTV residential mortgage product.

The new 95% LTV purchase product has a rate of 3.89% on a maximum loan size of £570,000.

There’s also a top-up option available for existing homeowners and rate switch options for existing customers.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, said: “As one of the only lenders to consistently remain in the higher LTV market throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been working hard to launch into 95% LTV residential mortgages.

"Our customers will benefit from a competitive five-year fixed rate. We’ve also been making a number of new hires across our mortgages business recently, offering specialist lending expertise as we look to appeal to an ever wider range of mortgage customer.”

