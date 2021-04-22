Metro Bank launches 95% LTV product

"As one of the only lenders to consistently remain in the higher LTV market throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been working hard to launch into 95% LTV residential mortgages."

Metro Bank has launched a new five-year fixed rate 95% LTV residential mortgage product.

The new 95% LTV purchase product has a rate of 3.89% on a maximum loan size of £570,000.

There’s also a top-up option available for existing homeowners and rate switch options for existing customers.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, said: “As one of the only lenders to consistently remain in the higher LTV market throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been working hard to launch into 95% LTV residential mortgages.

"Our customers will benefit from a competitive five-year fixed rate. We’ve also been making a number of new hires across our mortgages business recently, offering specialist lending expertise as we look to appeal to an ever wider range of mortgage customer.”